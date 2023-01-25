US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $168.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.49. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $137.46 and a 52 week high of $203.25.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

