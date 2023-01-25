US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUDM. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 80.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NUDM stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $28.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.