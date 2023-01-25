US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 262,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $542,174.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $542,174.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,643,181.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,054 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

