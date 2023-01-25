US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 223.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 85.5% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $125.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.70. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $85.07 and a 12 month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

