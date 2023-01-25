US Bancorp DE Buys 3,902 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 1,069.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $820,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APLS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.72.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.27). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,468,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 965,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,244,563.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $25,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,797 shares in the company, valued at $6,732,807.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,468,092.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,244,563.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,700 shares of company stock worth $4,374,870 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

