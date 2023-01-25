US Bancorp DE Buys 7,332 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) by 1,186.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RLMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,707,000 after purchasing an additional 567,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 34.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 155,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 528.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 154,883 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,662,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 491.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 123,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 102,410 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $127.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa bought 55,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $116,025.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,024 shares in the company, valued at $302,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

