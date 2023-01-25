US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Heska were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSKA. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,061,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 13,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $57.83 and a 12 month high of $154.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.76 million, a PE ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.70.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.72 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. Equities analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Heska from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.64 per share, with a total value of $205,161.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,307,060.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.62 per share, with a total value of $645,875.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,760.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.64 per share, for a total transaction of $205,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,307,060.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

