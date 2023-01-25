US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.93.

Owens Corning stock opened at $89.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

