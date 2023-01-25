US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,344 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 46.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,077 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,095 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IART opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $385.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.