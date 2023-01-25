US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,973,000 after purchasing an additional 304,380 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,113,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,377,000 after purchasing an additional 98,883 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.9% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 91,503 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 302.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 82,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 24.8% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 62,638 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Insider Transactions at OrthoPediatrics

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,771 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $79,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,080 shares of company stock valued at $93,769 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OrthoPediatrics Trading Down 1.2 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIDS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.68 and a beta of 0.80. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $60.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.44 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

(Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.