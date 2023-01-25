US Bancorp DE Has $301,000 Stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMS. Barclays dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($43.48) to €36.00 ($39.13) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($25.00) to €17.10 ($18.59) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($62.99) to €51.80 ($56.30) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($36.96) to €33.00 ($35.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.96.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FMS opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $35.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment, EMEA Segment, Asia-Pacific Segment and Latin America Segment.

