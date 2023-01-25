US Bancorp DE Has $307,000 Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TopBuild by 8.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in TopBuild by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in TopBuild by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $192.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.42. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $243.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

