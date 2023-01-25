US Bancorp DE Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 4,594.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after buying an additional 3,054,293 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 581.4% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KD opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 51.01% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KD shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,943.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kyndryl news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 109,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,943.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,442. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

