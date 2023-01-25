US Bancorp DE Has $316,000 Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Roku were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,263,000 after buying an additional 434,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,323 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 31.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,218 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,519 shares of company stock valued at $599,411. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Down 3.7 %

Roku stock opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $177.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Wedbush lowered their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

