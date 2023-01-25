US Bancorp DE Has $320,000 Stock Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,430 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $44,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

