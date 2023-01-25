US Bancorp DE Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,330 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,486,000 after buying an additional 353,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after buying an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,843,000 after buying an additional 16,444 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $191.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.79.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $164.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $172.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.01.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

