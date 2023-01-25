US Bancorp DE Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,986 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,987,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 321.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after buying an additional 1,827,966 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,134,000 after buying an additional 1,625,748 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVV stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.54). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.32.

In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

