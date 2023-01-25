US Bancorp DE Has $355,000 Stock Position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Digi International were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Digi International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DGII shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Digi International to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stephens increased their target price on Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of DGII opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. Digi International Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Digi International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

