US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 7,495.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of HLIO opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.10. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $83.00.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.12 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

