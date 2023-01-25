US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,715 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 28.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth about $413,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Univest Sec lowered their target price on Cassava Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Down 19.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.14.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

