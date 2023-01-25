US Bancorp DE Purchases 192 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AECOM were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 5.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 120.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,618 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 2.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 7.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after acquiring an additional 27,934 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AECOM Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

ACM stock opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $88.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.41.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.