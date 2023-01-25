US Bancorp DE Purchases 518 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in US Foods were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in US Foods by 53.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 744.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 582.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in US Foods by 29.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

US Foods Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE:USFD opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.