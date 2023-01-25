US Bancorp DE Purchases 541 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Surmodics worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Surmodics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 24.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Surmodics news, Director Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $91,500.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,392.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $152,329.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $844,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. sold 2,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $91,500.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,392.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,872 shares of company stock valued at $335,340. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Surmodics Stock Up 0.1 %

SRDX opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $381.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on Surmodics from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Surmodics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.