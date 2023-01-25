US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NMI were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,172,000 after purchasing an additional 182,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,532,000 after buying an additional 153,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,613,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,165,000 after acquiring an additional 137,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NMI by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,693,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,538,000 after acquiring an additional 152,405 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

NMI Stock Performance

NMIH opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. NMI had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 54.43%. The business had revenue of $130.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

