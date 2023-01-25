US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Logitech International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Price Performance

LOGI opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $83.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Logitech International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.45.

Logitech International Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

