US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 3,631.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FATE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

FATE opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 425.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fate Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $38,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,422.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $240,552.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $38,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,470 shares in the company, valued at $678,422.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

