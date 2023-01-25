US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Western Union were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 285,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 98,426 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Western Union by 12.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 233,622 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Western Union by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,061,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 157,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Union

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres acquired 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.