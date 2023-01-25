US Bancorp DE Sells 1,465 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1,135.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.64. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 125.71%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

