US Bancorp DE Sells 2,503 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National Vision were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 43.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,764,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after buying an additional 515,072 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after buying an additional 258,848 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in National Vision by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,725,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,944,000 after buying an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

In related news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Vision stock opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 1.48. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $499.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

