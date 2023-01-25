US Bancorp DE Sells 3,426 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.70. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $46.57.

