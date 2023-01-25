US Bancorp DE Sells 3,537 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.12% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 483,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 194,138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 268,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3,751.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 177,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 172,555 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,346,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 104,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FMHI stock opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

