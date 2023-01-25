US Bancorp DE Sells 804 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in LTC Properties by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 37.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.92. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 96.61%.

In related news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

