US Bancorp DE Sells 92,976 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEFGet Rating) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,976 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Telefónica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Telefónica by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEFGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.1553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,302.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.93) to €2.50 ($2.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.46) to €4.20 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.24) to €4.10 ($4.46) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

