US Bancorp DE Sells 92,976 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,976 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Telefónica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Telefónica by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.1553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,302.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.93) to €2.50 ($2.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.46) to €4.20 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.24) to €4.10 ($4.46) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Telefónica Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.