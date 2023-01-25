USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.39

Shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $3.77. USD Partners shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 6,235 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded USD Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $125.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25.

USD Partners ( NYSE:USDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $21.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million. USD Partners had a negative return on equity of 80.08% and a negative net margin of 46.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USD Partners LP will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in USD Partners during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in USD Partners by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its position in USD Partners by 24.9% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 78,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

