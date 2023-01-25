Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,647 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,356,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,738,000 after acquiring an additional 622,194 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 427,531.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 427,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 427,531 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 48.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 328,241 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,083.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 340,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after buying an additional 311,819 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valvoline news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,786 shares of company stock valued at $514,611. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valvoline Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Valvoline stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.34. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $36.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.02 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 170.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

Valvoline Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.