VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,089,000 after buying an additional 1,945,340 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,201 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,743 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,630,000 after purchasing an additional 232,387 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

GDX stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

