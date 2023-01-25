Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico Sells 1,000 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

VICR opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.33 and a beta of 1.04. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $108.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.12 million for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 8.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vicor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Vicor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, CJS Securities raised Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

