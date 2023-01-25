Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico Sells 1,000 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

Vicor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.33 and a beta of 1.04. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $108.74.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.12 million during the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 8.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vicor by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Vicor by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, CJS Securities raised Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

