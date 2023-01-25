Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8,264.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSTO. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $41.64.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $781.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

