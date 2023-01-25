Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.24

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and traded as high as $5.44. Vuzix shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 947,439 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Vuzix to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Vuzix Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $333.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91.

Insider Transactions at Vuzix

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 34.97% and a negative net margin of 383.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward William Jr. Kay acquired 7,500 shares of Vuzix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,782.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 19,900 shares of company stock worth $83,591. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vuzix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 97.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

