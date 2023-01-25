Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $130.10

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.10 and traded as high as $147.13. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $147.13, with a volume of 102 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €146.00 ($158.70) to €140.00 ($152.17) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €180.00 ($195.65) to €183.00 ($198.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wacker Chemie from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($173.91) to €150.00 ($163.04) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Wacker Chemie from €173.00 ($188.04) to €125.00 ($135.87) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.21.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

