Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.15

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.74. Wienerberger shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 3,712 shares changing hands.
Wienerberger Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70.
Wienerberger Company Profile
Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.
