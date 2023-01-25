WNY Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,368 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,910 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,954,768 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $688,166,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $2,442,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $242.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

