Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $636.85

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 636.85 ($7.88) and traded as high as GBX 680 ($8.42). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 680 ($8.42), with a volume of 8,722 shares.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 636.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 649.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £386.00 million and a P/E ratio of 1,236.36.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

