Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Position Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 11.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 904.3% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 24,878 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 34.8% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

ZD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

ZD stock opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.08. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.88 million. Analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.