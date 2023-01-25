Zymeworks’ (ZYME) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZYME. Guggenheim raised their price target on Zymeworks from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.40.

Zymeworks Price Performance

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $618.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 751.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 920,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $7,038,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,488,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,937,583.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,846,200 shares of company stock worth $16,073,510 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Stories

