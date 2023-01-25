Zymeworks’ (ZYME) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZYME. Guggenheim raised their price target on Zymeworks from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.40.
Zymeworks Price Performance
Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $618.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 920,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $7,038,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,488,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,937,583.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,846,200 shares of company stock worth $16,073,510 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
