19,127 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.19 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $32.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 459.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HR. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

