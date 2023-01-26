204,728 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 204,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.16% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 383,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.85%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

