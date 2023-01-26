26,929 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Performance

MP Materials stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 18.15 and a quick ratio of 17.33. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 50.81% and a return on equity of 24.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

