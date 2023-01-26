3,994 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in Lennar by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Lennar by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 44.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $99.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $101.27. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.00.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.53.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

